Is SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is SG Blocks's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, SG Blocks had US$2.75m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$2.43m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$319.6k. NasdaqCM:SGBX Debt to Equity History August 18th 2022

How Strong Is SG Blocks' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that SG Blocks had liabilities of US$8.72m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$3.06m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$2.43m in cash and US$2.51m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$6.84m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since SG Blocks has a market capitalization of US$25.3m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. But either way, SG Blocks has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is SG Blocks's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year SG Blocks wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 15%, to US$33m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, SG Blocks had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$5.8m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$8.0m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So in short it's a really risky stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for SG Blocks (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

