Is SFL (SFL) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has SFL Corporation (SFL) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

SFL Corporation is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 142 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SFL Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SFL's full-year earnings has moved 51.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, SFL has moved about 23.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 21.1%. This means that SFL Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Teekay Tankers (TNK) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 184.2%.

For Teekay Tankers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3940% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, SFL Corporation is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 26.6% this year, meaning that SFL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Teekay Tankers is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track SFL Corporation and Teekay Tankers. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.