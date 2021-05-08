Is ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Using Debt Sensibly?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is ServiceSource International's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that ServiceSource International had US$15.0m of debt in March 2021, down from US$27.0m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$34.2m in cash, leading to a US$19.2m net cash position.

How Strong Is ServiceSource International's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:SREV Debt to Equity History May 8th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, ServiceSource International had liabilities of US$49.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$26.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$34.2m as well as receivables valued at US$34.6m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$6.68m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, ServiceSource International has a market capitalization of US$140.2m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, ServiceSource International boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since ServiceSource International will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, ServiceSource International made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$190m, which is a fall of 10%. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is ServiceSource International?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months ServiceSource International lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$710k and booked a US$21m accounting loss. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$19.2m. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Overall, we'd say the stock is a bit risky, and we're usually very cautious until we see positive free cash flow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for ServiceSource International you should be aware of.

