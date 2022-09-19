Is Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Seres Therapeutics's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Seres Therapeutics had debt of US$50.6m, up from US$25.3m in one year. However, it does have US$195.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$145.2m. NasdaqGS:MCRB Debt to Equity History September 19th 2022

How Strong Is Seres Therapeutics' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Seres Therapeutics had liabilities of US$89.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$161.1m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$195.8m and US$1.25m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$53.1m.

Since publicly traded Seres Therapeutics shares are worth a total of US$864.8m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Seres Therapeutics also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Seres Therapeutics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Seres Therapeutics reported revenue of US$137m, which is a gain of 356%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. When it comes to revenue growth, that's like nailing the game winning 3-pointer!

So How Risky Is Seres Therapeutics?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that Seres Therapeutics had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$51m and booked a US$103m accounting loss. However, it has net cash of US$145.2m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Importantly, Seres Therapeutics's revenue growth is hot to trot. High growth pre-profit companies may well be risky, but they can also offer great rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Seres Therapeutics you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.