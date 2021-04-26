Is Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Seres Therapeutics's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Seres Therapeutics had US$25.1m of debt, at December 2020, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But it also has US$253.6m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$228.5m net cash.

How Healthy Is Seres Therapeutics' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:MCRB Debt to Equity History April 26th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Seres Therapeutics had liabilities of US$46.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$121.8m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$253.6m in cash and US$9.39m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$94.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Seres Therapeutics could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Seres Therapeutics has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Seres Therapeutics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Seres Therapeutics made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$33m, which is a fall of 3.8%. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Seres Therapeutics?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that Seres Therapeutics had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$94m of cash and made a loss of US$89m. But at least it has US$228.5m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Seres Therapeutics that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

