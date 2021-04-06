Is Senmiao Technology's (NASDAQ:AIHS) Share Price Gain Of 260% Well Earned?

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) share price has soared 260% in the last year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! On top of that, the share price is up 22% in about a quarter. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 77% in the last three years.

Because Senmiao Technology made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Senmiao Technology actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 61%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 260% in the last year. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:AIHS Earnings and Revenue Growth April 6th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Senmiao Technology's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Senmiao Technology rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 260% over the last year. This recent result is much better than the 21% drop suffered by shareholders each year (on average) over the last three. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Senmiao Technology (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.