Is Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (ASAI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 285 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASAI's full-year earnings has moved 34.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ASAI has moved about 51.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 33.9%. This means that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI). The stock has returned 11.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Activision Blizzard, Inc's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #204 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 34.8% so far this year, meaning that ASAI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Activision Blizzard, Inc falls under the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #222. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -8.4%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR and Activision Blizzard, Inc as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

