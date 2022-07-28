Is Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (ASAI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 290 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASAI's full-year earnings has moved 9.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ASAI has returned 32.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -30.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Universal Technical Institute (UTI). The stock has returned 0.4% year-to-date.

In Universal Technical Institute's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #178 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 31.6% this year, meaning that ASAI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Universal Technical Institute belongs to the Schools industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #52. The industry has moved -1.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR and Universal Technical Institute as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

