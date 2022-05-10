Is Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (ASAI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is one of 285 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASAI's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ASAI has gained about 20.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 31.9% on average. As we can see, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 7.9%.

In A-Mark Precious Metals' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 55.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #193 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 30.5% this year, meaning that ASAI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, A-Mark Precious Metals belongs to the Precious Metals and Jewels industry. This 2-stock industry is currently ranked #7. The industry has moved +2.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR and A-Mark Precious Metals as they could maintain their solid performance.

