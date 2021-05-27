Is Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) Potentially Undervalued?

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$80.03 and falling to the lows of US$58.65. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Semtech's current trading price of US$62.95 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Semtech’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Semtech still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 1.2% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Semtech today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $63.73, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Semtech’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Semtech generate?

NasdaqGS:SMTC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 27th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Semtech. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SMTC’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SMTC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - Semtech has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Semtech, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.