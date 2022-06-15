Is Sempra Energy (SRE) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Sempra (SRE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.

Sempra is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 108 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Sempra is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SRE's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, SRE has moved about 9.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of -7.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Sempra is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Utilities stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Vistra Corp. (VST). The stock has returned 0.8% year-to-date.

For Vistra Corp. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Sempra belongs to the Utility - Gas Distribution industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.6% so far this year, so SRE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Vistra Corp. falls under the Utility - Electric Power industry. Currently, this industry has 61 stocks and is ranked #167. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -8.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to Sempra and Vistra Corp. as they could maintain their solid performance.

