Is Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Selecta Biosciences (SELB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SELB and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Selecta Biosciences is one of 887 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SELB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SELB's full-year earnings has moved 27.86% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, SELB has moved about 5.46% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -3.64%. This means that Selecta Biosciences is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, SELB belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 381 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.98% so far this year, meaning that SELB is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on SELB as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.