Is Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Selecta Biosciences (SELB), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Selecta Biosciences is a member of our Medical group, which includes 903 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SELB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SELB's full-year earnings has moved 72.99% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that SELB has returned about 9.66% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 3.22%. This means that Selecta Biosciences is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, SELB belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 393 individual stocks and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.41% so far this year, so SELB is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track SELB. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

