Is Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Select Medical Holdings (SEM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Select Medical Holdings is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 977 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SEM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEM's full-year earnings has moved 47.35% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, SEM has moved about 27.55% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 1.82%. This shows that Select Medical Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, SEM is a member of the Medical - HMOs industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #113 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.77% this year, meaning that SEM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to SEM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

