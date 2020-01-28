Is Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Select Medical Holdings (SEM) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Select Medical Holdings is a member of our Medical group, which includes 903 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SEM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEM's full-year earnings has moved 10.90% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that SEM has returned about 3.51% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 0.35% on average. This shows that Select Medical Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, SEM belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.79% so far this year, so SEM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track SEM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

