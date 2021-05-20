Is Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Select Medical Holdings (SEM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Select Medical Holdings is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1016 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SEM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEM's full-year earnings has moved 59.24% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that SEM has returned about 36.44% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -1.30%. This shows that Select Medical Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, SEM belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.09% so far this year, so SEM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to SEM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

