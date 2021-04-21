Is Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Select Medical Holdings (SEM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Select Medical Holdings is one of 1021 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SEM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEM's full-year earnings has moved 47.35% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that SEM has returned about 31.02% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 0.05% on average. This means that Select Medical Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, SEM belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #204 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.49% so far this year, so SEM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track SEM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

