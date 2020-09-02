Is Seacor (CKH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Seacor (CKH) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CKH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 18.86 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 45.99. CKH's Forward P/E has been as high as 26.44 and as low as 14.82, with a median of 20.22, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for CKH is its P/B ratio of 0.78. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.72. Over the past year, CKH's P/B has been as high as 1.19 and as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.90.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Seacor is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CKH sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.