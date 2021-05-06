Is Sea (NYSE:SE) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Sea's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, Sea had US$1.84b of debt, up from US$1.39b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$6.29b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$4.45b.

A Look At Sea's Liabilities

NYSE:SE Debt to Equity History May 6th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Sea had liabilities of US$4.64b due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.40b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$6.29b as well as receivables valued at US$1.19b due within 12 months. So it actually has US$442.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to Sea's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$126.5b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Succinctly put, Sea boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Sea can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Sea wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 101%, to US$4.4b. So there's no doubt that shareholders are cheering for growth

So How Risky Is Sea?

Although Sea had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$199m. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. We think its revenue growth of 101% is a good sign. We'd see further strong growth as an optimistic indication. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Sea that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

