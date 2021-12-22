Is Sea Limited Stock a Buy Going Into 2022?

In this video, I will be talking about Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) and whether it is a buy going into 2022. You can find the video below, but here are some highlights.

Sea Limited's stock has gone down 40% in recent weeks and is now trading at 11 times trailing-12-months (TTM) revenue while having grown revenue over 100%.

The company raised guidance for the second time for e-commerce for the full year of 2021. The company expects GAAP revenue for e-commerce to be between $5.0 billion and $5.2 billion, representing 135.3% growth year over year at the midpoint of the revised guidance, compared to the previous guidance of between $4.7 billion and $4.9 billion.

During Shopee's 12.12 Birthday Sale event, users claimed 850 million vouchers, nine in 10 users made a purchase from local sellers, there were 14 times more orders recorded on Shopee Mall than an average day, and one in 8 users was a first-time Shopee Mall shopper.

Shopee leads the top 10 shopping apps in Brazil.

As I talked about in my other Sea Limited video, the company is not just a video game company. Shopee, the e-commerce side, dominates Southeast Asia, and it has been making great moves in Latin America and, more recently, Europe.

Obviously, it also has a fintech side, which is still very small, called SeaMoney. The mix of all three business segments together make this a very appealing company to hold in your long-term portfolio.

For the full insights, do watch the video below, and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Dec. 20, 2021. The video was published on Dec. 21, 2021.

