Markets
SE

Is Sea Limited Stock a Buy After It Crashed and Burned on Monday?

Contributor
Danny Vena The Motley Fool
Published

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) had a tough day on Monday. After cratering as much as 19.7%, the stock ended the trading day down 18.4%.

Investors learned today that India had plans to ban the company's marquee mobile game -- Free Fire -- along with a number of other apps said to have ties to China, citing security concerns. Given the situation and the tremendous haircut it was given today, is Sea Limited stock a buy?

Context is important

It's understandable that investors might have something of a new-jerk reaction to todays news. Over the past several years, the company has been introducing Free Fire to gamers in a number of new regions, including India and Latin America. Once the game has a foothold, Sea Limited introduces Shopee -- its e-commerce platform -- and Sea Money, its digital payments solution, employing something of a land-and-expand strategy.

Person playing a mobile game on their phone in a dimly lit room.

Image source: Getty Images.

A look at Sea Limited's recent results illustrates the success of that strategy. In the 2021 third quarter, revenue of $2.7 billion ballooned 122% year over year, while its gross profit of $1 billion surged 148%. Of that total, the digital entertainment (gaming) segment accounted for $1.1 billion, while e-commerce generated $1.3 billion accounting for the lion's share of Sea Limited's revenue.

However, India represented less than 3% of Sea's gaming revenue, or roughly $33 million, or roughly 1.2% of total sales.

But is it a buy?

While Sea Limited's revenue is growing like wildfire (or Free Fire, as the case may be), the company is far from profitable. It generated a net loss of $571 million in Q3, but the news isn't as bad as it might seem at first glance. The tech giant generated operating cash flow of $513 million during the quarter, suggesting that non-cash expenses including depreciation account for the bulk of its losses.

This is a high-growth, high volatility stock that is by no means cheap. It has a valuation of 129, when a reasonable price-to-sales ratio is generally considered to be between 1 and 2. However, given Sea Limited's stunning growth rate and vast opportunity, investors with a stomach for volatility should consider getting shares at a discount.

10 stocks we like better than Sea Limited
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sea Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Danny Vena owns Sea Limited. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular