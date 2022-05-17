Is Sea Limited Stock a Buy After Earnings?

In this video, I will discuss Sea Limited's (NYSE: SE) recent quarter and whether now is a good time to open a position with the stock being down 65% year to date and the business still growing fast.

Garena is still experiencing headwinds from the reopening, but management said that it is seeing some stabilization from the slowdown and loss of active and paying users.

Shopee and Sea Money are still growing extremely fast but are also still unprofitable. This is why Garena's profitability is extremely important.

Total gross profits in Q1 grew 81% year over year to $1.2 billion.

Net loss increased to $580.1 million from $422.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Full-year GAAP revenue guidance for e-commerce is now expected to grow 71.8% at the midpoint, which is lower than the 75.7% previously guided for.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of May 16, 2022. The video was published on May 17, 2022.

