Is Sea Limited Sponsored (SE) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Sea Limited Sponsored (SE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SE and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Sea Limited Sponsored is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 888 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SE's full-year earnings has moved 10.81% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, SE has moved about 11.39% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 28.99% on average. This means that Sea Limited Sponsored is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, SE is a member of the Financial - Investment Funds industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 17.30% so far this year, so SE is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on SE as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

