Is Sea Limited Sponsored (SE) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Sea Limited Sponsored (SE) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sea Limited Sponsored is one of 888 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SE's full-year earnings has moved 10.81% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, SE has returned 33.34% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 27.63%. This means that Sea Limited Sponsored is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, SE belongs to the Financial - Investment Funds industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 12.91% so far this year, meaning that SE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track SE. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

