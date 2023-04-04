Is Sea Limited (SE) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 643 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SE's full-year earnings has moved 213.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, SE has returned 68.8% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 20.8%. This shows that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML). The stock is up 35.1% year-to-date.

In Sigma Lithium Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 29.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 146 individual companies and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 29.7% so far this year, so SE is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Sigma Lithium Corporation belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. This 30-stock industry is currently ranked #181. The industry has moved +3.9% year to date.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR and Sigma Lithium Corporation could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

