Is SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is SCYNEXIS's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2020 SCYNEXIS had debt of US$13.8m, up from US$8.32m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$93.0m in cash, so it actually has US$79.2m net cash.

How Strong Is SCYNEXIS' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:SCYX Debt to Equity History May 6th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that SCYNEXIS had liabilities of US$26.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$53.4m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$93.0m as well as receivables valued at US$2.88m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$16.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that SCYNEXIS has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, SCYNEXIS boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine SCYNEXIS's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Given it has no significant operating revenue at the moment, shareholders will be hoping SCYNEXIS can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

So How Risky Is SCYNEXIS?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months SCYNEXIS lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$49m and booked a US$55m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$79.2m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that SCYNEXIS is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are significant...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

