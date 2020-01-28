Is Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (DINRF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (DINRF). DINRF is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.73. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.22. Over the last 12 months, DINRF's Forward P/E has been as high as 23.07 and as low as 8.73, with a median of 10.70.

We also note that DINRF holds a PEG ratio of 0.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DINRF's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.47. Over the last 12 months, DINRF's PEG has been as high as 2.31 and as low as 0.87, with a median of 1.07.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Screen Holdings Co., Ltd's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DINRF looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

