Is Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (DINRF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (DINRF) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DINRF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.01, while its industry has an average P/E of 22.11. Over the past 52 weeks, DINRF's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.66 and as low as 8.66, with a median of 10.91.

DINRF is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.09. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. DINRF's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.67. Within the past year, DINRF's PEG has been as high as 2.47 and as low as 0.87, with a median of 1.09.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Screen Holdings Co., Ltd's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DINRF looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (DINRF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.