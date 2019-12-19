Is Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (DINRF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (DINRF) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DINRF is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.83. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.76. Over the past year, DINRF's Forward P/E has been as high as 23.07 and as low as 9.72, with a median of 12.97.

Investors should also note that DINRF holds a PEG ratio of 0.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DINRF's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.28. DINRF's PEG has been as high as 2.31 and as low as 0.97, with a median of 1.30, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Screen Holdings Co., Ltd is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DINRF sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.