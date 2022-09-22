Is Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Scorpio Tankers (STNG) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Scorpio Tankers is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 142 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Scorpio Tankers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STNG's full-year earnings has moved 233.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, STNG has moved about 238.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -19.5% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Scorpio Tankers is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Universal Logistics (ULH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 70.6%.

For Universal Logistics, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 27.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Scorpio Tankers belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 28.5% this year, meaning that STNG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Universal Logistics falls under the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 28 stocks and is ranked #52. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -25.6%.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Scorpio Tankers and Universal Logistics. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





