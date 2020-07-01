Is Scorpio Tankers (STNG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Scorpio Tankers (STNG). STNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also recognize that STNG has a P/B ratio of 0.38. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. STNG's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.86. STNG's P/B has been as high as 1.17 and as low as 0.37, with a median of 0.74, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that STNG has a P/CF ratio of 3.42. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.95. Over the past year, STNG's P/CF has been as high as 20.20 and as low as 3.32, with a median of 9.69.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Scorpio Tankers is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, STNG sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

