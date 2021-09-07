Is Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Scorpio Tankers's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Scorpio Tankers had US$1.06b of debt in June 2021, down from US$1.22b, one year before. On the flip side, it has US$282.2m in cash leading to net debt of about US$775.4m.

A Look At Scorpio Tankers' Liabilities

NYSE:STNG Debt to Equity History September 7th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Scorpio Tankers had liabilities of US$469.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$2.73b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$282.2m in cash and US$31.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$2.88b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$934.7m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Scorpio Tankers would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Scorpio Tankers's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Scorpio Tankers had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 39%, to US$589m. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Scorpio Tankers's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Indeed, it lost US$52m at the EBIT level. If you consider the significant liabilities mentioned above, we are extremely wary of this investment. Of course, it may be able to improve its situation with a bit of luck and good execution. But we think that is unlikely since it is low on liquid assets, and made a loss of US$212m in the last year. So while it's not wise to assume the company will fail, we do think it's risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Scorpio Tankers is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

