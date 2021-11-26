Is Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) Potentially Undervalued?

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$89.08 and falling to the lows of US$65.35. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Scientific Games' current trading price of US$65.76 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Scientific Games’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Scientific Games worth?

According to my valuation model, Scientific Games seems to be fairly priced at around 16.52% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Scientific Games today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $56.44, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Scientific Games’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Scientific Games?

NasdaqGS:SGMS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 26th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Scientific Games' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SGMS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SGMS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Scientific Games at this point in time. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Scientific Games (including 3 which are a bit unpleasant).

