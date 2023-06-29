Is Schwab International Core Equity (SICNX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Mutual Fund Equity Report fund seekers should not consider taking a look at Schwab International Core Equity (SICNX) at this time. SICNX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

SICNX is a part of the Schwab Funds family of funds, a company based out of San Francisco, CA. Schwab International Core Equity made its debut in May of 2008, and since then, SICNX has accumulated about $507.38 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund is currently managed by Wei Li who has been in charge of the fund since June of 2013.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 0.93%, and it sits in the bottom third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 8.1%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, SICNX's standard deviation comes in at 17.27%, compared to the category average of 20.95%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 17.98% compared to the category average of 18.25%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

With a 5-year beta of 0.86, the fund is likely to be less volatile than the market average. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. With a negative alpha of -7.82, managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, SICNX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.86% compared to the category average of 1.13%. From a cost perspective, SICNX is actually cheaper than its peers.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $0, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, even with its comparatively weak performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Schwab International Core Equity ( SICNX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and therefore looks a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

