Is Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 08/13/2013, smart beta exchange traded fund Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $5.13 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - Small Cap Value. FNDA, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Russell RAFI US Small Co. Index.

The Russell RAFI US Small Co. Index measures the performance of the small company size segment by fundamental overall company scores.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.25%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

FNDA's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 0.89%.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added about 37.09% and was up about 61.72% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 11/08/2021), respectively. FNDA has traded between $37.30 and $57.77 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.25 and standard deviation of 29.12% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 937 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Small Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) tracks Russell 2000 Value Index and the Vanguard SmallCap Value ETF (VBR) tracks CRSP U.S. Small Cap Value Index. IShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has $17.24 billion in assets, Vanguard SmallCap Value ETF has $27 billion. IWN has an expense ratio of 0.24% and VBR charges 0.07%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Small Cap Value.

Bottom Line

