Is Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 08/13/2013, smart beta exchange traded fund Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) provides investors broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Charles Schwab, and has been able to amass over $2.88 billion, which makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Broad Developed World ETFs. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the Russell RAFI Developed ex-U.S. Small Co. Index (Net) before fees and expenses.

The Russell RAFI Developed ex US Small Company Index (Net) measures the performance of the small company size segment by fundamental overall company scores, which are created using as the universe the developed ex U.S. companies in the FTSE Global Total Cap Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.39%.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.85%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

When you look at individual holdings, Whitehaven Coal Ltd (WHC) accounts for about 0.26% of the fund's total assets, followed by Aker Bp Asa (AKRBP) and Andritz Ag (ANDR).

The top 10 holdings account for about 1.11% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 6.85% so far this year and is down about -3.55% in the last one year (as of 01/31/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $26.94 and $36.99.

The ETF has a beta of 0.91 and standard deviation of 23.13% for the trailing three-year period, making it a low risk choice in the space. With about 1799 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Broad Developed World ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) tracks FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index and the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) tracks FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has $54.06 billion in assets, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has $108.69 billion. VXUS has an expense ratio of 0.07% and VEA charges 0.05%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Broad Developed World ETFs.

Bottom Line

