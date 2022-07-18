Is Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 08/13/2013, the Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $2.34 billion, this makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Broad Developed World ETFs. FNDC is managed by Charles Schwab. FNDC seeks to match the performance of the Russell RAFI Developed ex-U.S. Small Co. Index (Net) before fees and expenses.

The Russell RAFI Developed ex US Small Company Index (Net) measures the performance of the small company size segment by fundamental overall company scores, which are created using as the universe the developed ex U.S. companies in the FTSE Global Total Cap Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.39%.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.98%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Taking into account individual holdings, Meg Energy Corp (MEG) accounts for about 0.30% of the fund's total assets, followed by Whitehaven Coal Ltd (WHC) and Doosan Heavy Industries & Construc.

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 2.21% of FNDC's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has lost about -20.47% so far, and is down about -21.74% over the last 12 months (as of 07/18/2022). FNDC has traded between $29.39 and $40.67 in this past 52-week period.

FNDC has a beta of 0.92 and standard deviation of 21.74% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a low risk choice in the space. With about 1658 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Broad Developed World ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) tracks FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index and the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) tracks FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has $44.28 billion in assets, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has $89.60 billion. VXUS has an expense ratio of 0.07% and VEA charges 0.05%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Broad Developed World ETFs.

Bottom Line

