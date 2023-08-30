Is Schwab Core Equity (SWANX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Mutual Fund Equity Report fund seekers may want to consider taking a look at Schwab Core Equity (SWANX). SWANX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

SWANX finds itself in the Schwab Funds family, based out of San Francisco, CA. The Schwab Core Equity made its debut in June of 1996 and SWANX has managed to accumulate roughly $1.27 billion in assets, as of the most recently available information. A team of investment professionals is the fund's current manager.

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 9.36%, and is in the bottom third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 11.62%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of SWANX over the past three years is 17.02% compared to the category average of 18.07%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 18.64% compared to the category average of 18.97%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

The fund has a 5-year beta of 0.98, so investors should note that it is hypothetically as volatile as the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a negative alpha of -2.33. This means that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, SWANX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.73% compared to the category average of 0.91%. From a cost perspective, SWANX is actually cheaper than its peers.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $0, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Overall, Schwab Core Equity ( SWANX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively weak performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

For additional information on the Mutual Fund Equity Report area of the mutual fund world, make sure to check out www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds. There, you can see more about the ranking process, and dive even deeper into SWANX too for additional information. Want to learn even more? We have a full suite of tools on stocks that you can use to find the best choices for your portfolio too, no matter what kind of investor you are.

