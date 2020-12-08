Is Schwab 1000 (SNXFX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

On the lookout for an Index fund? Starting with Schwab 1000 (SNXFX) is one possibility. SNXFX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

SNXFX is a part of the Schwab Funds family of funds, a company based out of San Francisco, CA. Schwab 1000 debuted in April of 1991. Since then, SNXFX has accumulated assets of about $8.75 billion, according to the most recently available information. A team of investment professionals is the fund's current manager.

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 11.6%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 10.5%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of SNXFX over the past three years is 18.29% compared to the category average of 15.74%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 14.98% compared to the category average of 13.63%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Investors should not forget about beta, an important way to measure a mutual fund's risk compared to the market as a whole. SNXFX has a 5-year beta of 1.02, which means it is likely to be as volatile as the market average. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. The fund has produced a negative alpha over the past 5 years of -0.29, which shows that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Examining the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is principally on equities that are traded in the United States.

This fund is currently holding about 90.48% stock in stocks, which have an average market capitalization of $342.28 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Technology Finance Retail Trade

Turnover is 4%, which means this fund makes fewer trades than the average comparable fund.

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, SNXFX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.05% compared to the category average of 0.81%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, SNXFX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $0; each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Overall, Schwab 1000 ( SNXFX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

