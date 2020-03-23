Is Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Scholar Rock Holding is one of 898 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SRRK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SRRK's full-year earnings has moved 34.52% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that SRRK has returned about 13.81% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 22.99%. This means that Scholar Rock Holding is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, SRRK belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 385 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.58% this year, meaning that SRRK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

SRRK will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

