Is Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ:SRRK) Using Debt Sensibly?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Scholar Rock Holding Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2020 Scholar Rock Holding had debt of US$24.7m, up from none in one year. But it also has US$341.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$316.4m net cash.

How Strong Is Scholar Rock Holding's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:SRRK Debt to Equity History May 10th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Scholar Rock Holding had liabilities of US$42.6m due within a year, and liabilities of US$85.0m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$341.0m and US$25.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$238.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Scholar Rock Holding is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Succinctly put, Scholar Rock Holding boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Scholar Rock Holding can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Scholar Rock Holding made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$15m, which is a fall of 25%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is Scholar Rock Holding?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that Scholar Rock Holding had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$64m of cash and made a loss of US$86m. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$316.4m. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Scholar Rock Holding .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

