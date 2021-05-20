Is Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Schnitzer Steel Industries is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 245 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SCHN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SCHN's full-year earnings has moved 61.67% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that SCHN has returned about 67.82% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 23.41%. This shows that Schnitzer Steel Industries is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, SCHN belongs to the Steel - Producers industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 49.82% so far this year, so SCHN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to SCHN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

