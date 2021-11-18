Is Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SCHN) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Schnitzer Steel Industries' (NASDAQ:SCHN) stock up by 8.5% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Schnitzer Steel Industries' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Schnitzer Steel Industries is:

20% = US$170m ÷ US$840m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.20 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Schnitzer Steel Industries' Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

To begin with, Schnitzer Steel Industries seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 19%. This certainly adds some context to Schnitzer Steel Industries' moderate 13% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Schnitzer Steel Industries' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 16% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqGS:SCHN Past Earnings Growth November 18th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for SCHN? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Schnitzer Steel Industries Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Schnitzer Steel Industries' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 20% (implying that it retains 80% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Additionally, Schnitzer Steel Industries has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 11% over the next three years.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Schnitzer Steel Industries' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.