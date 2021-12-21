Is Schneider National (SNDR) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Schneider National (SNDR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Schneider National is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 138 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Schneider National is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNDR's full-year earnings has moved 10.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, SNDR has returned 22.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 5.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Schneider National is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Textainer Group (TGH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 77.1%.

The consensus estimate for Textainer Group's current year EPS has increased 8.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Schneider National is a member of the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.3% so far this year, so SNDR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Textainer Group falls under the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #70. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +32.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Schneider National and Textainer Group as they could maintain their solid performance.

