Is Schneider National (SNDR) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Schneider National (SNDR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Schneider National is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 139 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Schneider National is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNDR's full-year earnings has moved 10.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, SNDR has moved about 17.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 6.9%. As we can see, Schneider National is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Textainer Group (TGH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 72.1%.

For Textainer Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Schneider National belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.4% so far this year, meaning that SNDR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Textainer Group falls under the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #99. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +35.1%.

Schneider National and Textainer Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

