Is SBA Communications (SBAC) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has SBA Communications (SBAC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

SBA Communications is a member of our Finance group, which includes 839 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SBAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBAC's full-year earnings has moved 0.26% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, SBAC has gained about 0.52% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -32.90%. As we can see, SBA Communications is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, SBAC belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 117 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 28.95% this year, meaning that SBAC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on SBAC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

