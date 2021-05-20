Is Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Savara's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Savara had US$25.2m in debt in March 2021; about the same as the year before. But it also has US$192.9m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$167.7m net cash.

How Healthy Is Savara's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:SVRA Debt to Equity History May 20th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Savara had liabilities of US$7.21m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$25.3m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$192.9m as well as receivables valued at US$1.42m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$161.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Savara's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is as strong as an ox. Succinctly put, Savara boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Savara can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Since Savara doesn't have significant operating revenue, shareholders may be hoping it comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

So How Risky Is Savara?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Savara lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$36m of cash and made a loss of US$44m. But at least it has US$167.7m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Savara (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



