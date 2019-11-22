Is Sasol (SSL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Sasol (SSL). SSL is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.75. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.98. Over the past 52 weeks, SSL's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.79 and as low as 6.36, with a median of 8.21.

Investors will also notice that SSL has a PEG ratio of 1.49. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SSL's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.99. Within the past year, SSL's PEG has been as high as 2.54 and as low as 1.04, with a median of 1.64.

Another notable valuation metric for SSL is its P/B ratio of 0.75. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.07. Within the past 52 weeks, SSL's P/B has been as high as 332.84 and as low as 0.66, with a median of 1.10.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Sasol is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SSL feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.