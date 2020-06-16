Is Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Sarepta Therapeutics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 887 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SRPT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SRPT's full-year earnings has moved 8.61% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that SRPT has returned about 22.46% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 3.64% on average. This means that Sarepta Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, SRPT belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 381 individual stocks and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.98% so far this year, so SRPT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track SRPT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

