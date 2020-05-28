Is Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Sarepta Therapeutics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 889 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SRPT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SRPT's full-year earnings has moved 1.31% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, SRPT has gained about 21.79% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 1.64% on average. This means that Sarepta Therapeutics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, SRPT belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 382 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.11% so far this year, meaning that SRPT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on SRPT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

